Who Is Grayson Vaughan? Meet Camila Mendes' New Beau!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Grayson Vaughan is making headlines today (September 3) and we thought we’d find out more about him! The 28-year-old has been dating Riverdale actress Camila Mendes for about five to six months, and the actress just went public with their relationship. Grayson was reportedly born on October 29, 1991 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. [...]
