Rachael Leigh Cook Tried Online Dating After Her Divorce
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Rachel Leigh Cook is talking about her dating life. The 40-year-old She’s All That actress, who split with her husband of 15 years Daniel Gillies in 2019, opened up about dating after divorce in an interview with Love, Guaranteed co-star Damon Wayans Jr. for TooFab. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachael Leigh Cook [...]
Netflix's upcoming rom-com "Love, Guaranteed" sees a man sue a dating website for guaranteeing that he would find his match online. Co-stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham and Damon Wayans Jr. chat..