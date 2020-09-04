Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan ready to race after the break Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

The superstar has given his nod, and the stage is being set. After the unprecedented five-month halt owing to the pandemic, mid-day has learnt that Aamir Khan is ready to resume the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in the city from September 7. Though the release of the Advait Chandan-directed film has been deferred to Christmas 2021,


