Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan ready to race after the break
Friday, 4 September 2020 () The superstar has given his nod, and the stage is being set. After the unprecedented five-month halt owing to the pandemic, mid-day has learnt that Aamir Khan is ready to resume the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in the city from September 7. Though the release of the Advait Chandan-directed film has been deferred to Christmas 2021,...
Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with Soorma director Shaad Ali for an upcoming quirky romantic comedy where he will be playing the role of a pregnant male. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their..
Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and before that in Good Newwz. Her next is Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan, for which he's shooting... DNA Also reported by •Bollywood Life