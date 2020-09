Exclusive! Suniel Shetty speaks on fitness Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Suniel Shetty has one of the fittest bodies in B-town and can easily give youngsters a run for their money. The actor exclusive spoke to ETimes about how he manages to keep his passion for fitness alive for so many years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this