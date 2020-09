You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Neetu Kapoor shares picture with Riddhima and Samara, misses husband Rishi Kapoor



Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara Sahni. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago Remembering Sridevi on 57th birth anniversary, Husband Boni's emotional post | Oneindia News



Many still find it hard to make peace with the bollywood actress Sridevi's death. On her birthday, her friends, fans and family are paying tribute to the late actress on her 57th birth anniversary... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago Janhvi Kapoor gets emotional on Sridevi's birth anniversary



Actress Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother and actress Sridevi on her birth anniversary with a lovely throwback picture. #JanhviKapoor #Sridevi #Sridevibirthday Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Riddhima pens a heartfelt note for dad Rishi Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 this year. His sad demise left a huge void in the industry. Today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary,...

IndiaTimes 2 hours ago





Tweets about this