Sharon Stone was 'just a mess' during her sister's coronavirus battle

Related videos from verified sources She's COVID free: Sharon Stone's sister tests negative for coronavirus



Sharon Stone's sister has tested negative for coronavirus "for the first time" since she began battling the illness earlier this month. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:22 Published 2 weeks ago Sharon Stone Blames Anti-Maskers For Sister's Covid-19 Diagnosis



Actress Sharon Stone shared her sister's experience with Covid-19 on Instagram. She said people who don't wear masks are to blame, according to reports at CNN. Stone's post comes as more than 5.4.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published on August 19, 2020 Actress Sharon Stone Says Sister Kelly Being Treated In Montana Hospital For COVID-19



Actress Sharon Stone's sister was in a desperate fight Monday against the novel coronavirus. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:49 Published on August 18, 2020

