Kareena fondly remembers her Çhintu uncle Friday, 4 September 2020

Today marks the birth anniversary of Bollywood’s legendary actor Rishi Kapoor who recently passed away on April 30 after fighting a two-year-long battle with leukemia. Now, the late actor’s niece, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to fondly remember her Chintu uncle on his special day as she misses him. Sharing the sweetest video on Instagram that features a throwback picture of the actor, Bebo’s post read, “Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle… Miss you,” followed by heart emoticons. 👓 View full article

