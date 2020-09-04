Global  
 

Sushant's family lawyer hits out at Rhea

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Narcotics Control Bureau has plunged into action today, having summoned Rhea Chakrabroty’s brother and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda. And while the CBI and NCB are conducting parallel investigations, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has hit out at Rhea Chakraborty in yet another statement. Speaking to ANI he shared, “Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he used to be restless which the family perceived as anxiety & provided help but the family had no knowledge that he had bipolar disorder or depression.”
