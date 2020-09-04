Fickle Friends Find Light Amid Darkness For 'What A Time' Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Their new EP is incoming...



Alt-pop combination *Fickle Friends* have shared their new single 'What A Time' in full.



The group took a step back earlier this year, focussing on writing, and the odd remix commission or two.



New EP 'The Weird Years (Season 1)' breaks their silence, a fresh chapter to their stellar catalogue, which has ratcheted up 150 million streams and counting.



Out in January, the EP focusses on the energies of the past three years of their lives.



Says frontwoman Natti Shiner: “It covers everything from waking up and feeling horrendous, to being stuck in lockdown and feeling anxious, to being heartbroken. There’s a lot in there that I think people will relate to.”



New single 'What A Time' is sheer, unadorned escapism, a song that encapsulates that desire to find light amid the darkness.



Shiner continues: “‘What A Time’ is an anthem for escapism... With everything that has happened over the last six months, everyone has needed a little time away from the outside world. It’s felt like the world is going to shit, but you need to take some time out for yourself. Shut your bedroom door, turn your music up and dance around the room.”



Out now, we're able to share the ultra-colourful video for 'What A Time' - tune in now.



