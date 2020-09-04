Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Sean - Detroit 2

Clash Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Big Sean - Detroit 2Michigan rapper comes full circle...

It wasn’t his first album – nor was it even, technically, an album at all – but *Big Sean’s *2012 project ‘Detroit’ has become the rapper’s totemic release. A mixtape that carried the creative heft of a full album endeavour, it was a homage to his city, his roots, and to the culture that propelled him forwards.

In a year dominated by lockdown introspection, Big Sean has made the decision to return to Detroit, preparing a lengthy, if at times unfocussed, sequel. ‘Detroit 2’ is a record dominated by some soaring peaks, recruiting an all-star cast in the process; while it doesn’t always hit the target, its misses contain a palpable sense of ambition.

21 tracks sliced into three segments courtesy of spoken word pieces from Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, and even Motown icon Stevie Wonder, this is a project defined by sharp contradictions. ‘Detroit 2’ opens with trap-leaning roller ‘Why Would I Stop?’, a display of arena-level bombast before giving way to the rather more introspective ‘Lucky Me’, in which Big Sean reflects on the heart problems that plagued him as a youth. It’s a record of twin poles – the braggadocio which courses through the veins of ‘Body Language’, say, and the pensive up-lift of ‘Guard Your Heart’.

When ‘Detroit 2’ hits hardest, it ranks alongside some of Big Sean’s finest achievements to date. Take the fantastic Nipsey Hussle bars on ‘Deep Reverence’, or the expert swagger of the Lil Wayne aided ‘Don Life’ - both come close to glimpsing Big Sean’s psyche in its 360 panorama. - It can be funny, too. Working in an off the cuff fashion, the afore-mentioned ‘Lucky Me’ pits the agony of ill health against the thrill of survival: “I’m the Chosen One / You know I’m going to live forever like Walt Disney, the Frozen One...”

The spoken word skits, too, are expertly chosen. Dave Chappelle speaks from the heart about Detroit’s influence, while soul icons Erykah Badu and Stevie Wonder have long operated at another level of consciousness.

Yet it’s impossible, really, for a 21 track album to boast a 100% hit rate. ‘Harder Than My Demons’ races out of the traps, but fails to really define itself beyond that one line repeated chorus. Post Malone’s appearance on ‘Wolves’ doesn’t make an impact, while ‘ZTFO’ lingers a little too much on the maudlin.

But perhaps that’s churlish. In a pre-release note, Big Sean observes that he is “hungry on these songs” and that’s a fair summation. ‘Detroit 2’ has that passion, that willingness to progress. Equal parts entertaining and wide, it finds the rapper coming full circle, only to find himself once more.

*7/10 *

Words:* Robin Murray *

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jim Harbaugh tells Michigan team Big Ten could potentially play in October [Video]

Jim Harbaugh tells Michigan team Big Ten could potentially play in October

Jim Harbaugh tells Michigan team Big Ten could potentially play in October | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:42Published
Trump talked with Big Ten commissioner about 'immediately starting' football [Video]

Trump talked with Big Ten commissioner about 'immediately starting' football

President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about "immediately starting" the football season.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:01Published
Big Ten reportedly working on potential Thanksgiving football start date [Video]

Big Ten reportedly working on potential Thanksgiving football start date

Big Ten reportedly working on potential Thanksgiving football start date| Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Big Sean Previews 'Detroit 2' Budweiser Can Through Thinly Veiled Thirst Trap

 "You're the chosen one," the specialty can says in regards to the Detroit rapper.
HipHopDX

Big Sean Secures Stevie Wonder, Young Thug, Eminem, Jhené Aiko and More For Detroit 2

 G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is coming through in a big way with Detroit 2. The Motown native has shared his upcoming album’s massive tracklisting which includes...
SOHH

Big Sean Flexes Man Crush Goals In Shirtless Flex Plugging Detroit 2

Big Sean Flexes Man Crush Goals In Shirtless Flex Plugging Detroit 2 G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is letting his workout goals speak for themselves. The hip-hop superstar went to Instagram this week to do a major flex for the world...
SOHH


Tweets about this

shitsreallyreal

Just.simon🎤💀🎼 RT @TIDAL: 'Detroit 2,' the sequel to Big Sean's critically acclaimed 2012 'Detroit' mixtape and love letter to his home city, has arrived… 33 seconds ago

synwere

moon-ㅎ체 RT @DailyRapFacts: New music out now: Big Sean - Detroit 2 (album) Lil Durk - The Voice SZA - Hit Different ft. Ty Dolla Sign Rich The… 1 minute ago

labeautenoire_3

🇫🇷CandyCaine🇨🇩 RT @WEKetchum: I actually like #Detroit2 more than I thought I would. I copped it because I'm a Big Sean fan, and I was looking forward to… 1 minute ago

xoxofredd

BEAUTIFUL FVSION🤖 RT @HotFreestyle: New Music Out: Big Sean - Detroit 2 (album) SZA - Hit Different ft. Ty Dolla Sign Lil Durk - The Voice RichTheKid - T… 1 minute ago

minnie_fitness

minnie fukin fitness RT @TrendingRaps: Big Sean reveals tracklist for his upcoming album ‘Detroit 2’ 👀🔥 FEATURES: Nipsey Hussle Post Malone Young Thug Lil Wayn… 1 minute ago

Vee__Hellene

😷 New Sean release = Beautiful Day https://t.co/7MARmtKGgC 1 minute ago

HommeNotorious

NotoriousHomme Have you heard ‘Big Sean - Don Life (feat. Lil Wayne)’ by @bigsean on #SoundCloud? #np https://t.co/IWFZ32ndlr 2 minutes ago

naokiandou1

naoki andou RT @RapHubDaily: New Music Out Now: Big Sean - Detroit 2 [Album] Lil Durk - The Voice Brokeasf - Big Dog Ksoo - Back to Back SZA Ft. T… 3 minutes ago