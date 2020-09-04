Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut: Coming to Mumbai on September 9, stop me if you can

Mid-Day Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has thrown an open challenge at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Kangana took to her verified Twitter account on Friday and stated that she would be arriving in Mumbai on the 9th of September and dared anyone to stop her.

"I see many people are threatening me to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds 03:04

 A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur [Video]

‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:47Published
Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security [Video]

Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links [Video]

‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

After alleging threats over her return, Kangana Ranaut to land in Mumbai soon, says 'stop me if you can'

 Kangana Ranaut has challenged all, saying nobody can stop her from coming to Mumbai and on September 9, 2020, she will land at the airport and also share her...
Zee News

BMC to quarantine Kangana Ranaut

 Kangana Ranaut has been given 'Y-plus' security cover that to be provided by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This move was sanctioned by the Centre, after...
IndiaTimes

Kangana Ranaut to be quarantined on return to Mumbai: BMC

 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials on Monday (September 7) announced that actress Kangana Ranaut would be home quarantined for a week upon...
Zee News


Tweets about this

sonurana84

Sonu Rana RT @1975sanjaysen: #IndiaForKangana she is back in Mumbai on 9th Sanjay Raut, @rautsanjay61 if you are son of one father stop Kangana Ranau… 7 hours ago

1975sanjaysen

Sanjay Sen #IndiaForKangana she is back in Mumbai on 9th Sanjay Raut, @rautsanjay61 if you are son of one father stop Kangana… https://t.co/yHGQFF8Q5i 8 hours ago

Jagdeep92015291

Jagdeep Singh #Bollywood It's surprising to see that not a single film personality has come in to support Kangana Ranaut. It seem… https://t.co/P44VKaMejl 8 hours ago

Brigukumar

B. Kumar. Kangana Ranaut Spoke to Arnab one day on TV chanel Republic and revealed bitter truth about her own life's misery a… https://t.co/z7ZMXwVxQy 8 hours ago

ranga_mac

Mohan Ranga Machyala RT @0NitaAmbani: Kangana Ranaut Said "Sanjay Raut Is Not Maharashtra... I Am Coming To Mumbai On 9 September Rok Sako To Rok Lo. Jay Hind!!… 9 hours ago

ttkabhishek

ttkabhishek RT @modified_hindu: Kangana Ranaut What special permission or essential grounds n condition did #rajdeepsardesai receive from BMC, who did… 9 hours ago

modified_hindu

राकेश एक सनातनी हिन्दू 🙏🙏 Kangana Ranaut What special permission or essential grounds n condition did #rajdeepsardesai receive from BMC, who… https://t.co/urq0uVzjEF 9 hours ago

TejinderSinghR4

Tejinder Singh Rajput RT @htTweets: “Sanjay Raut ji, if I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra" - #Kangan… 11 hours ago