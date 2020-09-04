Kangana Ranaut: Coming to Mumbai on September 9, stop me if you can
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has thrown an open challenge at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking her not to come back to Mumbai. Kangana took to her verified Twitter account on Friday and stated that she would be arriving in Mumbai on the 9th of September and dared anyone to stop her.
A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut...