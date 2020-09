John McCain Son-in-Law Ben Domenech Defends Trump Over Bombshell Atlantic Story Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Ben Domenech is John McCain's son-in-law and chose to defend the White House after The Atlantic published a bombshell report detailing how President Trump insulted McCain and others who served in the military as well. 👓 View full article

