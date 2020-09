"The Glorias" - cast: Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, Bette Midler, Janelle Monae, Ryan Keira Armstrong, Timothy Hutton, Lorraine Toussaint, Monica Sanchez, Kimberly Guerrero Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Release date :* September 30, 2020

*Synopsis :* A feature film based on feminist icon Gloria Steinem's best selling memoir, "My Life on the Road", telling the story ... *Release date :* September 30, 2020*Synopsis :* A feature film based on feminist icon Gloria Steinem's best selling memoir, "My Life on the Road", telling the story ... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 1 week ago The Glorias Movie 01:19 The Glorias Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Journalist, fighter, and feminist Gloria Steinem is an indelible icon known for her world-shaping activism, guidance of the revolutionary women's movement, and writing that has impacted generations. In this nontraditional biopic, Julie Taymor crafts a... You Might Like

Tweets about this MEAWW Entertainment All you need to know about Gloria Steinem's biopic on Amazon Prime, 'The Glorias': #TheGlorias @PrimeVideo https://t.co/FTsrbbhQ5g 3 days ago Remote Viewing 'The Glorias': Release date, plot, cast, trailer and all you need to know about Gloria Steinem's biopic on Ama - ME… https://t.co/jEno6rZItV 4 days ago