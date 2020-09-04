Global  
 

Jack Quaid & Girlfriend Lizzy McGroder Cuddle Up at 'The Boys' Season 2 Drive-In Premiere!

Just Jared Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Jack Quaid and Lizzy McGroder are enjoying the drive-in experience! The 28-year-old actor and his longtime girlfriend parked for a viewing of The Boys Season 2 at the Drive-In Premiere & Fan Screening on Thursday night (September 3) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jack Quaid Fellow show stars Erin Moriarty, [...]
