Anna Faris Announces Shocking Exit from 'Mom' Ahead of Season 8 Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Anna Faris has announced that she will not be returning to the CBS comedy series Mom for the upcoming eighth season. The 43-year-old actress reportedly decided to “pursue other opportunities” and her departure has nothing to do with COVID-19 concerns, according to THR. “The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most [...] 👓 View full article

