Kayleigh McEnany Slams Atlantic Story as ‘Conspiracy-Laden Propaganda’, Flees Briefing Without Taking Questions Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed the Atlantic sources that claimed President Donald Trump made disrespectful remarks about soldiers and marines interred in an American WWI cemetery before fleeing the press briefing without taking any questions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this