Anna Faris exits ‘Mom’ after 7 seasons

FOXNews.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Anna Faris is bowing out of her role in the popular CBS sitcom “Mom.”
Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy 'Mom'

Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy 'Mom'

 CBS' comedy 'Mom' will go into its eighth season without one of its two leads.

Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom' [Video]

Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom'

(CNN) Anna Faris, one of the stars of CBS sitcom 'Mom,' is leaving the show ahead of its eighth season. Faris and Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, released statements Friday..

