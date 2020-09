See Francesca Farago and Jef Holm Seal Their New Romance With a Kiss Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Francesca Farago and Jef Holm are not ones to shy from a little bit of PDA. The Too Hot to Handle star gave the former Bachelorette contestant a kiss on the cheek as the pair waited for a... Francesca Farago and Jef Holm are not ones to shy from a little bit of PDA. The Too Hot to Handle star gave the former Bachelorette contestant a kiss on the cheek as the pair waited for a... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this