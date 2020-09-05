New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ host Tyra Banks on replacing Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews: ‘It’s a challenge’

From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone.
The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed Tuesday on "Good Morning America".
Carol Baskin and AJ McLean made the list of stars that will be...
Rapper and YouTube star Chunkz - who recently competed in 'Soccer Aid' - is teaming up with Yung Filly and Chelcee Grimes to host brand new extreme sports competition The Aphetor Games, which stars a..