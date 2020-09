‘Why Is It OK for You to Use Anonymous Sources?’ Stephen Hayes Calls Out Fellow Fox Panelist Mollie Hemingway’s Dismissal of Atlantic Report Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

'When you're defending the president, why is it OK for you to use anonymous sources?': Stephen Hayes calls out fellow Fox panelist Mollie Hemingway's dismissal of 'Atlantic' story 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this