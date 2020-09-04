Global  
 

Michael Cohen: Trump Would Do Anything to Win, Even Going So Far as to ‘Start a War’

Mediaite Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Michael Cohen: Trump Would Do Anything to Win, Even Going So Far as to ‘Start a War’Former Trump lawyer *Michael Cohen* sat down with NBC News' *Lester Holt* for an interview ahead of the release of his book.
Former 'fixer' Michael Cohen: Donald Trump will 'do anything' to keep power

 Michael Cohen says Trump authorized hush money to a porn star and will do anything necessary in order to hold onto to the presidency.
USATODAY.com

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said the president 'would start a war' to stop himself from being removed from office

 Michael Cohen made his comments ahead of the release of his book "Disloyal, a Memoir," which details his 12 years working for Trump.
Business Insider


