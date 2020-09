Harvey-Mike, Professor-Tokyo: Best teacher-student pairs in web series Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Jessica Pearson, Harvey Specter, Professor, Walter White, and Michael Scott, what is common between these iconic characters? Other than the fact that all three are etched in our hearts as the greatest mentors of all time, each of these characters has an inspiring story to tell. They are known for having blind faith in their... Jessica Pearson, Harvey Specter, Professor, Walter White, and Michael Scott, what is common between these iconic characters? Other than the fact that all three are etched in our hearts as the greatest mentors of all time, each of these characters has an inspiring story to tell. They are known for having blind faith in their 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this