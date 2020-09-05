Teacher's Day 2020: Here are a few on-screen teachers that we wish we had in real life
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Imagine a teacher, like Ray from Finding Nemo who carried you across the amazing ocean on a field trip every single day while teaching you your daily lessons through an instantly created song, or an absent-minded professor who invents the wackiest inventions ever. Or maybe you're someone who wants to have unparalleled knowledge...
A mum watched her family's real life horror unfold on TV where Oliver Battersby from Corrie was diagnosed with the same incurable condition as her daughter.In Coronation Street, the three-year-old son..