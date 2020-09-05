Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christina Aguilera Live Tweets While Watching 'Mulan,' Reveals Which Version of 'Reflection' She Likes Best

Just Jared Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Christina Aguilera went on Twitter on Friday night (September 4) and live-tweeted while watching the live-action remake of Mulan while at home with her family. The 39-year-old singer got her big break while singing the pop version of “Reflection” for the 1998 movie and she re-recorded the song for the remake. During the live-tweet session, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Christina Aguilera feels 'blessed and humbled' listening back to debut single

Christina Aguilera feels 'blessed and humbled' listening back to debut single 00:51

 Christina Aguilera has shared her thoughts on her early career after relistening to the original version of her debut single Reflection from the 1998 movie Mulan.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christina Aguilera on Reviving Hit 'Reflection' for Live-Action Mulan Remake [Video]

Christina Aguilera on Reviving Hit 'Reflection' for Live-Action Mulan Remake

More than 20 years after the original release of 'Reflection,' Christina Aguilera rerecorded the classic for the live-action Mulan remake. The five-time Grammy-winner talks coming full circle with the..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:20Published
MULAN movie (2020) Christina Aguilera - Reflection - Behind The Scenes [Video]

MULAN movie (2020) Christina Aguilera - Reflection - Behind The Scenes

MULAN movie (2020) Christina Aguilera - Reflection - Behind The Scenes

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:27Published
Christina Aguilera Revisits 'Reflection' For 'Mulan' [Video]

Christina Aguilera Revisits 'Reflection' For 'Mulan'

More than 20 years after the original animated "Mulan" movie, Christina Aguilera is revisiting the theme song "Reflection" by recording a new rendition for the live-action "Mulan".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this