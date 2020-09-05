Global  
 

Kareena Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday remembered her "Chintu uncle", late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, on his 68th birth anniversary. Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. To mark his birth anniversary, the 'Jab We Met' actor hopped on to Instagram...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday 00:50

 Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her father on his birthday with a heartfelt post.

