Tanuj Virwani on the nepotism in Bollywood

IndiaTimes Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Tanuj Virwani on the nepotism in BollywoodTanuj Virwani, son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, has not exactly had what one would term as a glamorous launch in Bollywood. He marked his debut in Bollywood with ‘Luv U Soniyo’ in 2013 and went on to romance Sunny Leone in 2016 release ‘One Night Stand’. In a free-wheeling chat, Tanuj opened up Nepotisms - the much debated topic in Bollywood, struggles of being a star kid and embracing the new normal.
