Michael Rapaport and John Boyega Clash on Twitter Over the 'Star Wars' Actor's Complaint for Disney Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The 'Dr. Dolittle 2' star has since come under fire after telling Boyega to 'be grateful' for his 'Star Wars' role after the latter criticized the movie studio for using his black character as a token. 👓 View full article