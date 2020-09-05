Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Honors Another Murdered Black Person During Third Round at US Open 2020
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Naomi Osaka has worn another mask with a murdered Black person’s name to the third round of the 2020 US Open. The 22-year-old tennis superstar showed her support for the victims of police violence with a third mask with Ahmaud Arbery‘s name on it. “This did not have to happen, none of these deaths had [...]
Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New...