Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Honors Another Murdered Black Person During Third Round at US Open 2020

Just Jared Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Naomi Osaka has worn another mask with a murdered Black person’s name to the third round of the 2020 US Open. The 22-year-old tennis superstar showed her support for the victims of police violence with a third mask with Ahmaud Arbery‘s name on it. “This did not have to happen, none of these deaths had [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open

Osaka Brings Social Issues To The Forefront During US Open 00:31

 Naomi Osaka has been making a statement with her face masks during the U.S. Open. She has worn masks featuring the names of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain in previous rounds. On Friday Osaka's mask was emblazoned with the name of Ahmaud Arbery. Osaka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in New...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Naomi Osaka Pulls out of Tournament in Protest of Jacob Blake Shooting

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has announced her withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published
Older Americans are done letting aging get in the way of dating [Video]

Older Americans are done letting aging get in the way of dating

Older Americans are ready for love, three in ten searching for romance would consider going on a dating show for seniors, according to new research. The study of 1,000 Americans over the age of 50..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos [Video]

Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos

Naomi Osaka 'creeped out' after getting shamed for bikini photos

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Honors Another Murdered Black Person During Third Round at US Open 2020 21 minutes ago

Mandelamen

Mahari Mengistu RT @JustJared: Naomi Osaka continues to honor those who were victims of police violence at the US Open See all the masks she has worn so f… 39 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Naomi Osaka continues to honor those who were victims of police violence at the US Open See all the masks she has… https://t.co/3a3SGa1nsJ 1 hour ago

VAVEL_USA

VAVEL USA Naomi Osaka overcomes a huge test to reach the second week of the US Open for the third consecutive year 🎾… https://t.co/EbHLLpkF0S 10 hours ago

VAVELUSATennis

VAVEL USA Tennis Naomi Osaka overcomes a huge test to reach the second week of the US Open for the third consecutive year 🎾… https://t.co/dCrr61Xe7B 10 hours ago

ckirkirt

Crystal Kirkirt RT @GirlScoutsEMass: "Someday, maybe there will be a little girl who picks up a tennis racket because she sees someone who looks like her s… 11 hours ago

GirlScoutsEMass

Girl Scouts E Mass "Someday, maybe there will be a little girl who picks up a tennis racket because she sees someone who looks like he… https://t.co/wrKEB1ITIl 14 hours ago

MercedesSuzanne

Merc RT @BleacherReport: Naomi Osaka honored Elijah McClain with a custom mask today after wearing one for Breonna Taylor on Monday. The star t… 14 hours ago