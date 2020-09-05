Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK; Bollywood slams her remark
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Renuka Shahane took on Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to PoK. "Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with PoK," posted Shahane.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been directed to give her proper security. CM Jairam Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to...
