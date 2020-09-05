Global  
 

Teacher's Day: Manushi Chhillar recalls the teacher who ingrained love for stage in her

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
When it comes to imbibing self-discipline, Manushi Chhillar remembers her junior school dance teacher. The beauty queen-turned actress opened up on the subject on the occasion of Teacher's Day on Saturday, and recalled one of her "most special" teachers in school. "One of my most special teachers from school was Ms Bose. She...
