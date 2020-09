Ajay Devgn salutes 'camera' on Teachers' Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Saturday paid tribute to "the camera" on the occasion of Teachers' Day and said that he has always learned new things when he was behind the camera. The actor turned filmmaker took to Instagram to share a picture of himself where he is seen shooting something on the camera.



"On Teachers Day, I salute... 👓 View full article

