Taapsee Pannu stands by Rhea Chakraborty

IndiaTimes Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had named Rhea Chakraborty in his FIR filed in Patna in July and had also hinted at financial irregularities that should be probed. Post which, the Enforcement Directorate was investigating a money laundering angle and had questioned Rhea too. Latest reports suggest that the ED has found no proof of any suspicious transactions in Sushant’s bank account. Reacting to the same, Taapsee Pannu came to Rhea Chakraborty’s support and stated that not every woman in a relationship with a successful man is a gold digger.
