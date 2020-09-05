Global  
 

Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude towards all his teachers on Teacher's Day

Mid-Day Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Today marks the special day of acknowledging the efforts and hardwork of our teachers. Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude towards all his teachers for teaching him courage and hardwork.


A big thank you to all my teachers that have been, are and will...
 Usually, the first day of school at J.A. Rogers Elementary in KC is loud and filled with hundreds of students. But on Tuesday, it was quiet as students learn from home and teachers educate over their iPads and computers.

