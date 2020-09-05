Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude towards all his teachers on Teacher's Day
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Today marks the special day of acknowledging the efforts and hardwork of our teachers. Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan expressed his gratitude towards all his teachers for teaching him courage and hardwork.
View this post on Instagram
A big thank you to all my teachers that have been, are and will...
Usually, the first day of school at J.A. Rogers Elementary in KC is loud and filled with hundreds of students. But on Tuesday, it was quiet as students learn from home and teachers educate over their iPads and computers.
SCARCE is a warehouse treasure trove of free supplies for teachers from all over the country, with tens of thousands of square feet filled with all the things teachers need to make students successful.