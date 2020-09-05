Global  
 

Diddy, Eminem, Kash Doll and 2 Chainz Celebrate Big Sean’s Detroit 2

SOHH Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Music mogul Diddy, Eminem, Kash Doll and 2 Chainz are hyped for Detroit 2. The hip-hop heavyweights have come forward to celebrate Big Sean on delivering his newest studio effort. Hip-Hop Co-Signs Detroit 2 Over the past few hours, everyone in the rap game has saluted Sean. Puff Daddy congratulated B.I. for delivering audio gems […]
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: First Stream (09/04/20): New Music From 6ix9ine, SZA, Ozuna & Big Sean | Billboard

First Stream (09/04/20): New Music From 6ix9ine, SZA, Ozuna & Big Sean | Billboard 02:46

 6ix9ine releases his new album 'TattleTales,' SZA teams up with Ty Dolla $ign for "Hit Different" and Big Sean pays homage to his hometown Detroit with 'Detroit 2.' This is Billboard's First Stream with all the latest music drops.

