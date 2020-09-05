Kangana on being called ‘Haramkhor Ladki' Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Kangana Ranaut hit headlines for her recent tweets wherein she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and her posts against the Mumbai Police have also brought her back in controversy. In a recent interview, politician Sanjay Raut called Kangana Ranaut 'haramkhor ladki' for her statements. Reacting to the same, Kangana questioned where were the intolerance debate warriors and stated she was given the title of ‘haramkhor’ because she felt unsafe in Mumbai after a murder. 👓 View full article

