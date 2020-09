Todd Chrisley Defends Daughter Against 'Thirsty Trick' Hater Who Calls Him 'F****t' Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Besides defending her daughter Savannah who gets called out over botox allegations, the reality TV star addresses rumors of him being gay in a sarcastic way. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this