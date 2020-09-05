Global  
 

Kanye West Catches An L In His Bid For The Presidency

SOHH Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is still going through an uphill battle to become the next president of the United States. The hip-hop veteran and independent potential candidate had a judge bar him from appearing on an Arizona ballot. Kanye West’s Arizona Drama According to reports, folks in Arizona won’t see Yeezy’s name appear on the […]
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kanye West has spent almost $6 million on his bid to become US President

Kanye West has spent almost $6 million on his bid to become US President 00:47

 Rapper Kanye West has spent almost $6 million on his bid to become the US President, according to new documents.

