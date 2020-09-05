Global  
 

Maya Hawke Wows in Versace at Her Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Just Jared Saturday, 5 September 2020
Maya Hawke looks absolutely stunning while stepping out on the red carpet at the 2020 Venice Film Festival on Saturday (September 5) in Venice, Italy. The 22-year-old actress, best known for her work on the Netflix series Stranger Things, was at the festival to attend the premiere of her new movie Mainstream. Maya was joined [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress

Cate Blanchett Says She Is An Actor, Not An Actress 00:34

 Cate Blanchett is the jury president at this year's Venice Film Festival. Recently, the Berlin Film Festival decided to give "gender neutral awards" instead of best actress and actor awards. Blanchett was asked about that decision. "I've always referred to myself as an actor." "I'm of a...

