You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who is Kendall Jenner's new man, Devin Booker?



Hint: he plays basketball. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Kendall Jenner Steps Out for Dinner Date with Devin Booker Kendall Jenner looks so chic in a matching outfit while leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Friday night (September 4) in Santa Monica, Calif. The 24-year-old...

Just Jared Jr 22 minutes ago





Tweets about this JustJared.com Kendall Jenner was spotted out for dinner on Friday night with rumored boyfriend Devin Booker - see the new pics! https://t.co/uEpuaBioYV 28 minutes ago