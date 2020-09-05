Global  
 

Morgan Stewart Shows Off Her Baby Bump for the First Time with Chic Bikini Photo

E! Online Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
A Bikini and a bump! Morgan Stewart took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sept. 5, to show off her growing baby bump for the first time. For her social media post, the Nightly...
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Baby Makes Funny Face While Tasting Lemon for the First Time

Baby Makes Funny Face While Tasting Lemon for the First Time 00:20

 This little baby was trying a lemon for the first time in their life. They had a taste and got confused, so they had another go at it. When the sour taste finally hit them, they shook their head from side to side while making a funny face.

