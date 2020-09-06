Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kendall Jenner Grabs Lunch with Rumored Boyfriend Devin Booker at Nobu

Just Jared Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner is spending the day with rumored boyfriend Devin Booker! The 24-year-old model and the 23-year-old pro basketball player made their way through the parking lot after grabbing lunch at Nobu on Saturday (September 5) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Kendall showed off her legs in a [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kendall Jenner Calls Out Kris: Uneven Bangs As A Kid

Kendall Jenner Calls Out Kris: Uneven Bangs As A Kid 00:32

 Almost everyone has had a questionable haircut as a child — even celebrities like Kendall Jenner. Case in point: On Saturday afternoon, the supermodel shared an adorable throwback photo from when she young on Instagram, and in it, she has bangs that appear as if she cut into them herself.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who is Kendall Jenner's new man, Devin Booker? [Video]

Who is Kendall Jenner's new man, Devin Booker?

Hint: he plays basketball.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
'The most wonderful daughter': Kylie Jenner's family celebrate her 23rd birthday [Video]

'The most wonderful daughter': Kylie Jenner's family celebrate her 23rd birthday

Kris Jenner has dubbed Kylie Jenner the "most wonderful daughter" in honour of her 23rd birthday, as her sister Kendall Jenner and half-sister Khloe Kardashian also post tributes.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
TikTok found out how Kendall Jenner always gets a table at cool restaurants [Video]

TikTok found out how Kendall Jenner always gets a table at cool restaurants

The popular Japanese sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif. is a hot spot among the Hollywood elite.Reservations are pretty much mandatory to snag a spot at the luxurious spot.One TikToker, Lauren,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Steps Out for Dinner Date with Devin Booker

 Kendall Jenner looks so chic in a matching outfit while leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Friday night (September 4) in Santa Monica, Calif. The 24-year-old...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this