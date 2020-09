‘Perfect Metaphor’: #Dumbkirk Trends After Multiple Boats Sink at Trump Boat Parade in Austin Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Multiple boats were in distress, with some swamped with water, capsizing, and even sinking, at a Trump boat parade in Austin, Texas on Saturday. Multiple boats were in distress, with some swamped with water, capsizing, and even sinking, at a Trump boat parade in Austin, Texas on Saturday. 👓 View full article