FJPence RT @News3LV: Facebook blocks ailing man's planned end-of-life broadcasts https://t.co/UBZ7mpr7Xn 6 minutes ago Damin Esper RT @StarAdvertiser: .@Facebook blocks ailing French man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts: https://t.co/8SqjcXXuIw 6 minutes ago Star-Advertiser .@Facebook blocks ailing French man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts: https://t.co/8SqjcXXuIw 13 minutes ago Hindustan Times Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts https://t.co/FoQeTkefG1 https://t.co/coXPmmoJ2i 22 minutes ago NBC Montana Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President… https://t.co/DfHPaDc4nY 23 minutes ago WIBW Facebook blocked broadcasts from a chronically ill man who appealed to French President Macron for a medically-assi… https://t.co/ufLN1UpUll 33 minutes ago Just Frank RT @1010WINS: Facebook blocks ailing man's planned end-of-life broadcasts https://t.co/3iA3RGHzMR https://t.co/W8nSecWUBV 51 minutes ago NBC 15 News Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill, bed-ridden man who wanted to show what he expe… https://t.co/v2Mlqx00Sj 53 minutes ago