Sushant Singh Rajput left funds for his dogs Amar, Akbar, Anthony a day before his death, reveals caretaker

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha



Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the drug trafficking issue in the Lok Sabha and called on the government to act firmly to control the menace. The BJP MP accused neighbouring countries of conspiring.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:55 Published 22 hours ago 'Over for us': As Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, veiled threat by Shiv Sena



After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:28 Published 2 days ago Watch: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor amid tussle with Maharashtra govt



Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this