Preity Zinta pays tribute to Saroj Khan on Teachers' Day: Changed this tomboy into a heroine
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recalled the influence of late dance master Saroj Khan, stating that she was her "strongest critic". Sharing a lovely picture with the late Bollywood choreographer on Instagram, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor noted that Khan was someone "who single-handedly changed this...
