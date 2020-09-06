Global  
 

Preity Zinta pays tribute to Saroj Khan on Teachers' Day: Changed this tomboy into a heroine

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recalled the influence of late dance master Saroj Khan, stating that she was her "strongest critic". Sharing a lovely picture with the late Bollywood choreographer on Instagram, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor noted that Khan was someone "who single-handedly changed this...
