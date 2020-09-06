Selena Gomez Was 'Never' Asked to Appear Alongside Ex Justin Bieber in Drake's 'Popstar' Music Video
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () The record is being set straight. Rumors recently started swirling that Selena Gomez was set to make appearance alongside ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in Drake and DJ Khaled‘s “Popstar” music video. However, a source says that the 28-year-old singer was “never” asked to be in the video. “Selena was never approached and had no plans to [...]
Ahead of the weekend, Drake dropped a new music video for his hit single "Popstar" in which Justin Bieber is the star of the show. For instance, people are leaving comments on Sully's post like, "Hello 90s heartthrob popstar hairrrr 🤩 I’ve missed you 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," "Umm...