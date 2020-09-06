Global  
 

Pamela Anderson is dating her bodyguard following 12 days marriage to Jon Peters

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020
American-Canadian actor Pamela Anderson has moved on from her 12-day marriage to Jon Peters and has started dating her bodyguard. The source to Page Six said that the 53-year-old model says that the man -- whom they won't name -- has been her full-time bodyguard for nearly two years, but during the lockdown, they've become an...
Pamela Anderson Is Dating Her Bodyguard After Brief Marriage to Jon Peters

 Pamela Anderson has moved on from her brief marriage to movie producer Jon Peters and she’s now dating her bodyguard! People reports that the 53-year-old...
Just Jared


