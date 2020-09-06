Global  
 

Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra: Raut

IndiaTimes Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI) Refusing to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra.
News video: 'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale

'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale 02:18

 Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding Sushant's death case. The actor has always tried to speak up in Sushant case. Sanjay Raut is a friend...

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister

Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons',..

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added..

Standing with Kangana Ranaut: Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 4 reacted over Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He supported Kangana by opposing..

 Meanwhile, Kangana had tweeted about receiving a threat from Sanjay Raut on Thursday. 
