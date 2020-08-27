Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Claudia Schiffer wants to duet with Sir Elton John

ContactMusic Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet with Sir Elton John's interior designer [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan meet with Sir Elton John's interior designer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been meeting with Sir Elton John's interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, to discuss redecorating their Californian home.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published
Gemma Collins: People say I look like Elton John [Video]

Gemma Collins: People say I look like Elton John

Gemma Collins is decorating her new home as a tribute to Sir Elton John after someone said they look alike.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Sir Elton John will 'definitely' go back on tour once global health crisis has passed [Video]

Sir Elton John will 'definitely' go back on tour once global health crisis has passed

Sir Elton John will "definitely" go back on tour once the coronavirus pandemic has passed, in order to complete his final ever shows.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this