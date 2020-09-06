Global  
 

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Jab tak track gets tribute version by Ankita Lokhande, Adhyayan Suman

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Actors Adhyayan Suman and Ankita Lokhande have come up with a special version of the popular song Jab tak, in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Adhyayan posted a video clip of his version of the song on Instagram. He sings in the clip, which also features audio excerpts of previous interviews of late actor...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Ankita Lokhande: Truth wins

Ankita Lokhande: Truth wins 01:08

 Ankita Lokhande, actress and former girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing Sushant death probe. #AnkitaLokhande #SushantSinghRajput

